9 nabbed for gambling on cards with stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Race Course Police on Tuesday nabbed nine accused for gambling on cards with stake money.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused including Sajid, Raheel, Kashif, Rashid, Sheith Hassan, Zeeshan, Wasif, Qaiser and Ishtiaq were caught red handed while playing cards with Rs 14,300 put on stake.

Besides the bet amount, eight mobile phones and playing cards were recovered from the accused.