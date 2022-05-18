UrduPoint.com

9 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Nine new Corona case reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to 8 cases of Tuesday, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Nine new Corona case reported from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as compared to 8 cases of Tuesday, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With nine new cases, the total number of active Corona cases has increased from 180 to 185.

However, no death has occurred due to the virus since last one week. During the period of over two years, Corona has claimed 6324 lives in the province.

Similarly, as compared to the recovery of 10 patients on Tuesday only 4 recovered on Wednesday.

As many as 3282 tests were conducted in the province, out of which nine proved positive for coronavirus.

