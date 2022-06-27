UrduPoint.com

9 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 07:53 PM

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Nine new Coronavirus have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, according to the Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Nine new Coronavirus have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, according to the Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

With nine new cases, the total active Corona cases have climbed to 221 in the province.

A total of 6,324 people have died of the virus in the province during the period of over two years. However, over the course of a month, no death has occurred whereas four patients have also recovered from the disease.

As many as 1104 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 9 tested positive for the Coronavirus.

