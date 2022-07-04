UrduPoint.com

9 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 09:49 PM

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Nine new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as total active cases dropped to 300 in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Nine new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as total active cases dropped to 300 in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

As many as 220132 Corona cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the outbreak of the pandemic that has claimed 6324 lives in the province. However, during the period of about one month no death has occurred due to the disease.

During the same period 10 patients have also recovered from the disease. 1327 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 9 proved positive for Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waheed Akbar of Peshawar wins National Young Leade ..

Waheed Akbar of Peshawar wins National Young Leaders Award

44 seconds ago
 Use of modern technology vital for slow learner ki ..

Use of modern technology vital for slow learner kids: DEO Mian Majid

46 seconds ago
 Employees of district East got advance salary

Employees of district East got advance salary

47 seconds ago
 Two drug dealers arrested; 21Kg Hashish recovered

Two drug dealers arrested; 21Kg Hashish recovered

49 seconds ago
 KP reserves 15.85 pc of its land for protection of ..

KP reserves 15.85 pc of its land for protection of wild species, surpassing inte ..

51 seconds ago
 Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.