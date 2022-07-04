9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

Nine new Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as total active cases dropped to 300 in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday

As many as 220132 Corona cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the outbreak of the pandemic that has claimed 6324 lives in the province. However, during the period of about one month no death has occurred due to the disease.

During the same period 10 patients have also recovered from the disease. 1327 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 9 proved positive for Coronavirus.