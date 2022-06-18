UrduPoint.com

9 New Corona Cases Reported In KP

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 09:38 PM

9 new Corona cases reported in KP

As many as 9 new Corona cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 9 new Corona cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

As many as 219,787 Corona cases and 6324 deaths due to the virus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the disease outbreak.

No death from the virus has been reported for the last several days.

However, due to vaccination and other preventive measures, the number of Corona patients has dropped in the province. With the reporting of only 9 cases, while total active cases have also been decreased to 119.

A total of 2207 tests were conducted, out of which only nine proved positive for Corona.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Financial relief to 32 complaints on Ombudsman's o ..

Financial relief to 32 complaints on Ombudsman's order

12 minutes ago
 Tennis: Berlin WTA results - collated

Tennis: Berlin WTA results - collated

12 minutes ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results

Tennis: Halle ATP results

12 minutes ago
 Hate speech promotes 'racism, xenophobia and misog ..

Hate speech promotes 'racism, xenophobia and misogyny': UN chief

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Gur ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Gurdwara in Kabul

12 minutes ago
 Sherry inaugurates NDRMF project for restoration o ..

Sherry inaugurates NDRMF project for restoration of Riverine, Dry-land in Sindh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.