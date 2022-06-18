9 new Corona cases reported in KP

As many as 9 new Corona cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 9 new Corona cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

As many as 219,787 Corona cases and 6324 deaths due to the virus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the disease outbreak.

No death from the virus has been reported for the last several days.

However, due to vaccination and other preventive measures, the number of Corona patients has dropped in the province. With the reporting of only 9 cases, while total active cases have also been decreased to 119.

A total of 2207 tests were conducted, out of which only nine proved positive for Corona.