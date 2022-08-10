UrduPoint.com

9 New Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 09:47 PM

As many as nine new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,858 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as nine new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,858 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,590,757 people were screened for the virus, out of which 9 more was reported positive today.

Mea nwhile, 35,499 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus sofar while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

