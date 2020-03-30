9 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a private news channel reported Monday night.

The KP health department has also confirmed this on his Twitter handle. The tally of known coronavirus cases in KP has now reached 221.

Pakistan's confirmed coronavirus cases tally has reached 1,720.