UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In AJK, Tally Reaches To 264

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:51 PM

9 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK, tally reaches to 264

After nine new cases of novel corona virus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) , the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increasing the total tally to 264 cases across the State on Monday, AJK Health Services authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : After nine new cases of novel corona virus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) , the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increasing the total tally to 264 cases across the State on Monday, AJK Health Services authorities said.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of nine new cases in AJKall belonged to Mirpur district.

A total of 113 new persons, suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir in last 24 hours. Reports are awaited.

At the same time a total of 170 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged after treatment in from various health facilities so far.

It may be added that a total of sis casualties have been reported from entire Azad Jammu Kashmir because of the Coronavirus so far.

These include five from Muzaffarabad district and one from Mirpur district.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 6696 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 6642 had been received with 264 positive cases in the State.

Out of the total of 264 positive cases, 168 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities from various parts of the state by Monday, the authorities said.

At present a total of 88 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/ isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement that a total of 6207 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 54 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing screening of all new entrants at all seven entry/exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the AJK Health Authorities said.

Related Topics

Mobile Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US dollar goes Rs.0.70 high against rupee

25 minutes ago

Man Utd extend Ighalo's loan deal until January 20 ..

5 minutes ago

Driving license issuance process starts, says DPO

5 minutes ago

Police raided a wedding ceremony, arrested violato ..

5 minutes ago

Tanzania reopens universities despite virus concer ..

5 minutes ago

KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in r ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.