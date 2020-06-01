9 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK, tally reaches to 264

After nine new cases of novel corona virus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) , the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increasing the total tally to 264 cases across the State on Monday, AJK Health Services authorities said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : After nine new cases of novel corona virus registered during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) , the number of confirmed corona-virus cases registered positive increasing the total tally to 264 cases across the State on Monday, AJK Health Services authorities said.

In a statement on the updated situation of pandemic, the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of nine new cases in AJK � all belonged to Mirpur district.

A total of 113 new persons, suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir in last 24 hours. Reports are awaited.

At the same time a total of 170 COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged after treatment in from various health facilities so far.

It may be added that a total of sis casualties have been reported from entire Azad Jammu Kashmir because of the Coronavirus so far.

These include five from Muzaffarabad district and one from Mirpur district.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 6696 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 6642 had been received with 264 positive cases in the State.

Out of the total of 264 positive cases, 168 have been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities from various parts of the state by Monday, the authorities said.

At present a total of 88 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-run health facilities/ isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement that a total of 6207 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 54 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing screening of all new entrants at all seven entry/exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, the AJK Health Authorities said.