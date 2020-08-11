UrduPoint.com
9 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In AJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:55 PM

9 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

As many as 9 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Azad Jammu & Kashmir raising tally to 2150 till Monday night, according to AJK Health Authorities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) : As many as 9 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Azad Jammu & Kashmir raising tally to 2150 till Monday night, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A total of 1915 patients out of all 2150 cases tested positive in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, have been discharged from various public-sector health facilities after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media late Monday.

Only a total of 190 patients tested positive are under treatment in the state-run health facilities across Azad Jammu Kashmir, the health authorities said in an official statement updating the current pandemic situation in the State.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 09 new cases in AJK � which include 08 in Poonch districts and only one in Mirpur district.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 59 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 22 in Muzaffarabad, 06 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher, 04 Sudhanoti, 08 in Bagh and 06 in Kotli, 01 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 176 patients tested positive, 161 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 15 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 148 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir late Monday.

According to the State Health Authorities a total of 29049 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 2150 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Monday a total of 25955 persons were tested negative of the COVID-19 .

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

