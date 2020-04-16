UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 New Positive Corona Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

9 new positive corona cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 205 as 9 new local transmission cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

 According to data updated here on Thursday, out of 205 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority were of local transmission.

 The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 205 confirmed cases, 108 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 94 patients were under treatment so far.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

2 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

Baseball federation consoles death of national pla ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of labourers

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.