9 new positive corona cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 205 as 9 new local transmission cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Thursday, out of 205 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 205 confirmed cases, 108 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 94 patients were under treatment so far.