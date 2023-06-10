9 nominations filed for seats of Mayor, Deputy Mayor of HMC

As many as 9 nominations have been filed for the seats of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in the office of the District Election Commissioner here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ):As many as 9 nominations have been filed for the seats of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in the office of the District Election Commissioner here on Saturday.

According to information, however, the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) candidate for Mayor, Kashif Ali Shoro, is the same in 6 of those nominations.

The PPP has nominated Shoro for the seat of Mayor and Muhammad Saghir Qureshi for the Deputy Mayor.

Qureshi has submitted two nomination papers with Shoro while in the other four nomination forms are Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Ali Gohar and Muhammad Faisal Khan.

One form has been submitted by PPP's Shah Muhammad Shoro and Gohar and the other by Shah Muhammad and Faisal Khan.

Meanwhile, the ninth nomination form was submitted by two candidates of Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP) with Zahid Ali as the candidate for Mayor and Tabish Hussain Khan for Deputy Mayor.

Separately, the election authorities received one nomination form for the seat of Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nerunkot, 6 for TMC Mian Sarfaraz, 5 for TMC Paretabad, 2 for TMC Tando Jam, 3 for TMC Tando Fazal, 7 for TMC Sachal Sarmast and 3 each for TMC Shah Latifabad, TMC Hussainabad and TMC Qasimabad.