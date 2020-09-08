9 non-custom paid vehicles held in Dasht

Pakistan Custom Quetta took into custody nine non-custom paid vehicles on National Highway near Luck pass, Dasht area of Mastung on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Custom Quetta took into custody nine non-custom paid vehicles on National Highway near Luck pass, Dasht area of Mastung on Tuesday.

According to Custom spokesman, the custom personnel, on special directive of Collector Custom Irfan Javed, took action and took nine non-custom paid vehicles into custody at Luck pass area.

The spokesman said such action would be taken against non-paid vehicles in order to end smuggling of vehicles in the area which would also help to achieve target of Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

He said the national economy would be strengthened after elimination of non-custom paid vehicles and in this regard, Pakistan Custom personnel were taking strict action.