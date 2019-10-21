UrduPoint.com
9 Of A Family Killed In Road Accident In Bhakhar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:47 PM

Nine people of a family including driver were killed in a road accident in Bhakhar police limits on Monday

Police sources said that Naveed Sial and Mureed Sial residents of Basti Cheena (Bhakhar) along with their ailing mother Taju Mai, sisters and 3 children were moving on Ambulance towards Islamabad for the treatment of their mother.

When a recklessly driver Trawler collided with the Ambulance near Head Pakka Morr at MM Kundian road. As a result, Gas Cylinder of Ambulance burst and all the 9 (nine) family members including Naveed Sial, Mureed Sial, Taju Mai, Irshad Bibi, Shamim Bibi, Mureedan Bibi, driver and others burnt to death.

The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital; police are looking into the matter.

