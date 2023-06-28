Open Menu

9 Of Family Killed Over Family Dispute In Malakand: Police

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 10:40 AM

9 of family killed over family dispute in Malakand: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :At least nine persons of a family were killed over family dispute at Malakand district on late Tuesday night, police said.

The rivals equipped with automatic weapons entered at the house of Hassan Shah around 1am last night and allegedly sprayed volley of bullets at his family.

As a result, six persons and three women were shot dead on the spot.

The dead includes Hassan Shah, his wife Zanab, daughters Rabia, Azra, Roqia, sons Ali, Bilal, Zuhran son of Izaz and Saima wife of Azaz.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

