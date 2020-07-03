9 officials suspended on Chief Minister orders over Gujrat jail agitation

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, nine jail officials including a warden were suspended over the issue of agitation in Gujrat jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, nine jail officials including a warden were suspended over the issue of agitation in Gujrat jail.

Presiding over a meeting, the CM ordered for setting up complaint boxes in jails and preparation of lists of corrupt jail officials. He directed the police special branch to submit a report after visiting the Gujrat jail.

He vowed that those involved in cruelty and injustice in jails would be made an example and they would have to be answerable.

The chief minister said that a case be registered against the superintendent for overcharging in the canteen. The corrupt officials of the special branch should also mend their ways, he warned.

The CM announced that he would examine the situation by visiting different jails, adding that orders would be issued on-the-spot. He said that jail discipline should be ensured and warned that torture was not acceptable.

He said that a foolproof mechanism of provision of essential items to prisoners by their families be devised and special committees be constituted in every region to solve the problems of prisoners.

The government has paid attention to jail reforms and the Prisons Act has also been promulgated for welfare of prisoners, he added.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), IGP Jails and others attended the meeting.