9 outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested nine accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested nine accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused, recovered 1.

653 kg hashish, 240 liters liquor,two pistols 30 bore, two guns 12 bore and a rifle 222 bore from them.

While police arrested a proclaimed offender and recovered weapons from. He was involved in murder,attempt of murder and robbery cases.

They were identified as-- Samiullah, Abdul Raheem, Muhammad Asghar, Zeeshan Ahmed, Irfan, Muhammad Abid, Ali Nasir, Shahid Imran and Rafique.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.