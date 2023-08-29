Open Menu

9 Outlaws Held In Crackdown Against Anti-social Elements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 07:09 PM

9 outlaws held in crackdown against anti-social elements

The Wahcantt police here on Tuesday arrested nine outlaws in different cases during crackdown against anti-social elements

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Wahcantt police here on Tuesday arrested nine outlaws in different cases during crackdown against anti-social elements .

The police spokesman said that during crackdown against anti-social elements, the police recovered 1.50-kilogram hashish from Shahzaib, 1.20-kilogram hashish from Liaquat Ali and 1.20-kilogram hashish from Fazal Haq while Taxila police recovered 0.55 gram hashish from Aurangzaib.

On the other hand, Wah Saddar police recovered 100 bottles of liquor from Farhan, 10 liters of liquor was recovered from Ayaz while Wah Cantonment police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Sajjjd.

Separatel0, the police arrested two proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in two different cases.

Apart from this, a man namely Sohail was arrested by the Taxila Police for the crime of attempted murder, who was also wanted by the Wah Cantonment police in a check dishonor case in 2020.

Separate ceases were registered against the outlaws as per law.

