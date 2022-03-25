9 outlaws held; motorbikes, drugs recovered in islamabad

Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, drugs and weapons

The Federal capital had launched a massive crackdown against anti-social elements, following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to make Islamabad a crime free city, said a news release on Friday.

As per details a special team headed by SHO Ramna Akhtar Zaman along with other officials rounded up the accused involved in bike theft incidents.

The police team had traced a gang known as Shehzad sawati gang and arrested two of its accused identified as Shehzad Khan and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered six stolen motorbikes, cash and weapons used in crime.

Furthermore, Koral police team arrested two drug peddlers namely Muhammad Naveed alias billa and Arslan and recovered 1145 gram hashish. Bhara kahu police arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Likewise, Tarnol police arrested an accused Syed hammad and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Golra police arrested an accused Muhammad akhtar and recovered 30 bore pistol while Industrial Area police team arrested accused Ata Ullah and recovered one stolen bike.

Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.