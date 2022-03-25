UrduPoint.com

9 Outlaws Held; Motorbikes, Drugs Recovered In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

9 outlaws held; motorbikes, drugs recovered in islamabad

Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, drugs and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, drugs and weapons.

The Federal capital had launched a massive crackdown against anti-social elements, following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to make Islamabad a crime free city, said a news release on Friday.

As per details a special team headed by SHO Ramna Akhtar Zaman along with other officials rounded up the accused involved in bike theft incidents.

The police team had traced a gang known as Shehzad sawati gang and arrested two of its accused identified as Shehzad Khan and Ghulam Murtaza and recovered six stolen motorbikes, cash and weapons used in crime.

Furthermore, Koral police team arrested two drug peddlers namely Muhammad Naveed alias billa and Arslan and recovered 1145 gram hashish. Bhara kahu police arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Likewise, Tarnol police arrested an accused Syed hammad and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Golra police arrested an accused Muhammad akhtar and recovered 30 bore pistol while Industrial Area police team arrested accused Ata Ullah and recovered one stolen bike.

Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Arslan All From

Recent Stories

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series- ..

Australia beat Pakistan by 115 runs in the series-deciding third Test

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hyderabad asks to utilize M&R funds a ..

Commissioner Hyderabad asks to utilize M&R funds according to granted limits

14 seconds ago
 Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures close higher

15 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

18 seconds ago
 Peshawar wins overall KP U21 Games trophy with 3 g ..

Peshawar wins overall KP U21 Games trophy with 3 gold, two silver medals

21 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt approves Rs 300 mln to enhance fu ..

Balochistan govt approves Rs 300 mln to enhance fund for higher education of law ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>