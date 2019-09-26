9 outlaws held, narcotics recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered mobile phone, narcotics, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman Thursday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered mobile phone, narcotics, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman Thursday said.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested Qasim Khan and recovered 1,190 grams hashish from him.

Golra police arrested accused Abdullah involved in theft. Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Usman Abbas and recovered two snatched mobile phone from him.

Shehzad Town police arrested accused Abdul Kareem and recovered 150 gram hashish from him.

Khanna police arrested bootleggers Faisal Naseem and recovered 20 liters wine from him. Nilor police recovered one 12 bore gun from the possession of accused Shokat.

Koral police arrested accused Sarfraz involved in theft.

Shalimar police arrested two accused including lady namely Sayra and Adnan. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.