UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Outlaws Killed In KP Police Operations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

9 outlaws killed in KP Police operations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :At least nine outlaws, including terrorists and proclaimed offenders, have been killed during multiple operations conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (KP) across the province last week.

According to a KP Police spokesman, the outlaws were killed in six encounters, carried out by the police as part of a campaign against the notorious criminals in various districts.

Two commanders of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan Bhittani Group, wanted in seven cases of terrorism, were killed in Tank during an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)/ police.

Lakki / Tank Police carried out an operation against Inamullah Group in which Inamullah alongwith his companions Mursaleen and Balqiyas were killed. The proclaimed offender, Inamullah, was one of the most dreaded criminals of Tank and Lakki districts, who was involved in 39 cases of murder, kidnapping, snatching and attack on police.

He was behind the attack on a van in October 2019, in which 15 persons were killed.

Another proclaimed offender Rehmatullah was killed in Lakki who was wanted in three cases of murder, attempt of murder and gambling.

Similarly, proclaimed offender Saleem Khan, who was involved in a brutal murder case, was killed in an encounter while other two wanted criminals including Noor Nawaz and Asghar Badshah were arrested by the police.

In Bannu, Nayab of Mandan, who was involved in 11 criminal cases of murder, attempt of murder, criminal intimidation and narcotics, was killed during an encounter in which a station house officer also embraced martyrdom.

The Tank Police shot dead an extortionist, Qudratullah, son of Ubaidullah, who was accused of demanding Rs 600,000 from a local businessman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Murder Attack Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kidnapping Van Tank October Criminals 2019 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

46 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

46 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Over 10,500 Doctors Arrive in Hubei Province to Fi ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 21 food points

2 minutes ago

Next Round of Libyan Political Talks Set for Febru ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.