9 outlaws killed in KP Police operations

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :At least nine outlaws, including terrorists and proclaimed offenders, have been killed during multiple operations conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police (KP) across the province last week.

According to a KP Police spokesman, the outlaws were killed in six encounters, carried out by the police as part of a campaign against the notorious criminals in various districts.

Two commanders of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan Bhittani Group, wanted in seven cases of terrorism, were killed in Tank during an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)/ police.

Lakki / Tank Police carried out an operation against Inamullah Group in which Inamullah alongwith his companions Mursaleen and Balqiyas were killed. The proclaimed offender, Inamullah, was one of the most dreaded criminals of Tank and Lakki districts, who was involved in 39 cases of murder, kidnapping, snatching and attack on police.

He was behind the attack on a van in October 2019, in which 15 persons were killed.

Another proclaimed offender Rehmatullah was killed in Lakki who was wanted in three cases of murder, attempt of murder and gambling.

Similarly, proclaimed offender Saleem Khan, who was involved in a brutal murder case, was killed in an encounter while other two wanted criminals including Noor Nawaz and Asghar Badshah were arrested by the police.

In Bannu, Nayab of Mandan, who was involved in 11 criminal cases of murder, attempt of murder, criminal intimidation and narcotics, was killed during an encounter in which a station house officer also embraced martyrdom.

The Tank Police shot dead an extortionist, Qudratullah, son of Ubaidullah, who was accused of demanding Rs 600,000 from a local businessman.