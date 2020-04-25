9 Patients of COVID-19 escapes in Sukkur

Over Nine Covid-19 patients escaped from the Quarantine Centre, Ghotki, despite deployment of police outside. The nine patients belonging to the Tableeghi Jamaat interned at the Quarantine Centre, Ghotki, escaped on Saturday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Over Nine Covid-19 patients escaped from the Quarantine Centre, Ghotki, despite deployment of police outside. The nine patients belonging to the Tableeghi Jamaat interned at the Quarantine Centre, Ghotki, escaped on Saturday night.

According to Ghotki district administration, there are as many as 116 other members of the Tableeghi Jamaat undergoing their quarantine term. Those who escaped belong to different parts of KPK and were identified as Iftikhar from Bannu, Hidayatullah from Kohistan, Fareedullah from Sawat, Adil from Attock, Muhammed Hashim from Bakhar, Billal from Mansara, Muhammed Moin from Kohat, Shazeb and Noor Nawaz.

The police have been put on alert and are conducting snap checking to trace them. The SSP Ghotki while reacting to the casual behaviour of the police guard at the quarantine has sent eight policemen into lock-up.

However, 11 cases of confirmed Covid-19 infection were reported from Shikarpur. The results from the Aga Khan laboratories tested 11 people as positive for the infection and found it to be the result of local transmission.