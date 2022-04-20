UrduPoint.com

9 People Burnt Alive As Fire Engulfs In Dadu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 12:30 AM

9 people burnt alive as fire engulfs in Dadu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 9 people including innocent children were killed and several houses were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out in different villages of Mehar taluka in Dadu district.

According to details, nine people including kids were burnt and scores of others received burn injuries when a fire engulfed over 70 houses near Faridabad town of the district.

The fire broke out in different villages after spreading from the stoves of the villagers due to gusty winds on Monday night.

Hundreds of livestock animals were also perished and burnt alive due to fire incident and villagers had lost all their belongings, local volunteers said while talking to media.

The tragic incident occurred in village Faiz Muhammad Chandio near Faridabad in which 9 people had lost their lives who were identified as Mor, Rasheed, Alam, Nargis, Zaman, Akram, Abdul Rasool, Hussain and Savera.

Related Topics

Fire Faridabad Dadu Mehar Nargis Media All From

Recent Stories

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

12 minutes ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

12 minutes ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

27 minutes ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

12 minutes ago
 Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing Mo ..

Biden, Allies Discuss Ukraine Support, Imposing More Anti-Russia Sanctions - Whi ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.