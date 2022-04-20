9 people burnt alive as fire engulfs in Dadu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 9 people including innocent children were killed and several houses were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out in different villages of Mehar taluka in Dadu district.

According to details, nine people including kids were burnt and scores of others received burn injuries when a fire engulfed over 70 houses near Faridabad town of the district.

The fire broke out in different villages after spreading from the stoves of the villagers due to gusty winds on Monday night.

Hundreds of livestock animals were also perished and burnt alive due to fire incident and villagers had lost all their belongings, local volunteers said while talking to media.

The tragic incident occurred in village Faiz Muhammad Chandio near Faridabad in which 9 people had lost their lives who were identified as Mor, Rasheed, Alam, Nargis, Zaman, Akram, Abdul Rasool, Hussain and Savera.