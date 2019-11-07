UrduPoint.com
9 People Killed, Five Injured Near Matiari Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as nine persons were killed and five others got serious injuries in a traffic accident near Matiari district Sindh on early Thursday morning.

A passenger coach hit a donkey cart on the national highway near Mansura, Radio Pakistan reported.

Rescue officials said the injured and bodies have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

The passenger coach was en-route from Nawabshah to Karachi when road mishap happened.

