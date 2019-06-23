UrduPoint.com
9 People Killed, Two Other Injured As A Jeep Fell Into River Indus At Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 05:50 PM

9 people killed, two other injured as a jeep fell into River Indus at Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :At least nine people were killed on Sunday and two other injured when a passenger jeep was reversing to give way to another vehicle fell into the River Indus at Palis Kohistan district, police control in Kohistan confirmed the fatal incident.

According to the police initial reports, the jeep was carrying 21 people and was heading towards Sairghazi, while giving way to another vehicle, the driver reversed the jeep lost his control and fell into the river Indus near old bridge Shalkhan Abad.

The jeep was carrying 21 passengers including 16 male, 3 children, and two women while six male, two female and one child have lost their lives in the accident.

The male those have lost their lives were identified as Shams ur Rehman son of Member resident of Ghadar, Amal Qadeer son of Nameemullah resident of Masai, Gul Rang son of Fiyaz, Shad Muhammad son of Talih resident of Deer, Gul Bahar son of Muhammad Nabi resident of Deer. Idrees son of Shahroom resident of Palas, the dead body of Muhammad Idrees resident of Palis could not found whereas the two female residents of Masai, was killed and the dead body of one of them was not found.

The locals and the divers have started searching for the recovery of the dead bodies from River Indus. The deceased and the injured were shifted to Pattan District Hospital, police said.

