UrduPoint.com

9 Pickle Factories Fined Over Using Poor Quality Material

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 05:29 PM

9 pickle factories fined over using poor quality material

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on nine pickle factories over using poor quality material during a special operation launched across the division here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on nine pickle factories over using poor quality material during a special operation launched across the division here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority, Rafaqat Ali Naswana, the PFA teams launched a special operation across the division against the factories involved in manufacturing unhygienic pickle. The teams recovered 730 kg poor quality material from the factories and imposed fine of Rs 134,000 on the factories.

The teams also disposed off the poor quality material on the spot.

In a statement issued here, DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that crackdown against adulterated would continue without any discrimination in order to ensure provision of good quality food to masses. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk through their illegal business.

He said that fine was being imposed over poor quality material, poor cleanliness and absence of medical certificates of staff.

Related Topics

Business Poor Punjab Fine From

Recent Stories

The 5th Sindh Literature Festival is in full swing ..

The 5th Sindh Literature Festival is in full swing at the Arts Council of Pakist ..

10 minutes ago
 BTTN highlights historic aspects of Pakistan Day

BTTN highlights historic aspects of Pakistan Day

1 minute ago
 BZU issues ADA, ADS exams fee schedule

BZU issues ADA, ADS exams fee schedule

1 minute ago
 Italy's Eni, France's Air Liquide to Cooperate on ..

Italy's Eni, France's Air Liquide to Cooperate on Decarbonization in Mediterrane ..

1 minute ago
 Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh ..

Musical performances and Mushaira at the 5th Sindh Literature Festival held at A ..

12 minutes ago
 Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At ..

Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At Arts Council of Pakistan Kara ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>