9 pickle factories fined over using poor quality material

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on nine pickle factories over using poor quality material during a special operation launched across the division here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority, Rafaqat Ali Naswana, the PFA teams launched a special operation across the division against the factories involved in manufacturing unhygienic pickle. The teams recovered 730 kg poor quality material from the factories and imposed fine of Rs 134,000 on the factories.

The teams also disposed off the poor quality material on the spot.

In a statement issued here, DG PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that crackdown against adulterated would continue without any discrimination in order to ensure provision of good quality food to masses. He said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk through their illegal business.

He said that fine was being imposed over poor quality material, poor cleanliness and absence of medical certificates of staff.