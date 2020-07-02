UrduPoint.com
9 Points Allocated For The Sale/purchase Of Sacrificial Animals

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:18 PM

9 points allocated for the sale/purchase of sacrificial animals

The district government has allocated nine points for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The district government has allocated nine points for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq urged the citizens to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the coronavirus while visiting the cattle markets being established at nine points outside city.

The areas included Adiala Road, Chakri Road near Al Haram City, Fame Marque in Gujar Khan, Dhobi Ghaat Ground in Murree, GT Road near Timber Market, GT Road near Wah General Hospital, Mangal Chowk near Kallar Bypass, Choora Bazaar Kotli Sattian and Tangi Road near Chashmah Jhalyar, Kahuta.

All the assistant commissioners and chief officers of municipal corporations have been directed by the DC to make all necessary arrangements for Eid ul Azha by July 15 so that the buyers and sellers may be accommodated with necessary precautionary measures in a hygienic environment in view of COVID-19 pandemic. He made it clear that social distancing must be maintained and strict action should be taken against the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

