9 Police Officers Removed From Service

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:54 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has removed 9 police officers from service on charge of their negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has removed 9 police officers from service on charge of their negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that RPO during orderly meeting witnessed 9 police officers including Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Shoaib former SHO City Jaranwala police station, Trainee ASI Bilal of City Jaranwala police station, head constable Abdul Waheed of City Jaranwala police station, ASI Rafaqat of Thikriwala police station, constable Shahid Iqbal former operator SP Lyallpur Town, ASI Iqbal of Sargodha Road police station, SI Fayyaz Hussain of Mamonkanjan police station, ASI Muhammad Asif of Mamonkanjan police station and Trainee ASI Farhan Bashir of Mamonkanjan police station involved in negligence, delinquency and abuse of powers.

Therefore, taking serious notice, the RPO removed these officers from service and further action against them was underway.

