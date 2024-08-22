Open Menu

9 Policemen Martyred, Several Injured In Sadiqabad Police Van Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

9 policemen martyred, several injured in Sadiqabad police van attack

At least nine policemen were killed and several others sustained injuries in two police van attacks that occurred near Basti Salman area of Sadiqabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) At least nine policemen were killed and several others sustained injuries in two police van attacks that occurred

near Basti Salman area of Sadiqabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, outlaws attacked on two police mobile vans with lethal weapons near Basti Salman area of

Sadiqabad. As a result, some nine policemen lost their lives on the spot, while several others were injured in the same incident.

The Rescue and police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and trying to catch the culprits behind this gruesome killing.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Mobile Sadiqabad Same Van SITE TV

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

4 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

4 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

4 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

4 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

4 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

4 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

4 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

4 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan