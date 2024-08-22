9 policemen martyred, several injured in Sadiqabad police van attack

At least nine policemen were killed and several others sustained injuries in two police van attacks that occurred near Basti Salman area of Sadiqabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) At least nine policemen were killed and several others sustained injuries in two police van attacks that occurred

near Basti Salman area of Sadiqabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, outlaws attacked on two police mobile vans with lethal weapons near Basti Salman area of

Sadiqabad. As a result, some nine policemen lost their lives on the spot, while several others were injured in the same incident.

The Rescue and police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and trying to catch the culprits behind this gruesome killing.