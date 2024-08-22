9 Policemen Martyred, Several Injured In Sadiqabad Police Van Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM
At least nine policemen were killed and several others sustained injuries in two police van attacks that occurred near Basti Salman area of Sadiqabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday
SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) At least nine policemen were killed and several others sustained injuries in two police van attacks that occurred
near Basti Salman area of Sadiqabad, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.
According to details, outlaws attacked on two police mobile vans with lethal weapons near Basti Salman area of
Sadiqabad. As a result, some nine policemen lost their lives on the spot, while several others were injured in the same incident.
The Rescue and police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and trying to catch the culprits behind this gruesome killing.
