9 Policemen Of Tando Jam Police Station Quarantined

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:07 PM

9 policemen of Tando Jam police station quarantined

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has put 9 policemen of Tando Jam police station under quarantine here on Sunday after an arrested suspect was tested positive with the coronavirus

According to the police spokesman, a Sub Inspector, an Assistant Sub Inspector and 7 constables were among those quarantined.

He told that the coronavirus tests of the policemen would be conducted. The SSP also directed the policemen to conduct the COVID-19 tests of their family members.

More Stories From Pakistan

