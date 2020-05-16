9 policemen of Tando Jam police station quarantined

The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has put 9 policemen of Tando Jam police station under quarantine here on Sunday after an arrested suspect was tested positive with the coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has put 9 policemen of Tando Jam police station under quarantine here on Sunday after an arrested suspect was tested positive with the coronavirus.

According to the police spokesman, a Sub Inspector, an Assistant Sub Inspector and 7 constables were among those quarantined.

He told that the coronavirus tests of the policemen would be conducted. The SSP also directed the policemen to conduct the COVID-19 tests of their family members.