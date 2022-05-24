9 POs, 12 court absconders held

UrduPoint.com

Police claimed to have arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs), 12 court absconders among 40 accused during crackdown on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested nine proclaimed offenders (POs), 12 court absconders among 40 accused during crackdown on Tuesday.

It had also recovered three pistols, a gun ranged 12- bore with ten cartilages, 293 litre local-made liquor, two kg chars from some of the accused arrested.

Identification of the accused was yet to be disclosed by police spokesman. Further investigation was underway.

