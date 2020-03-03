UrduPoint.com
9 POs Among 27 Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:15 PM

The police arrested 27 alleged criminals including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : The police arrested 27 alleged criminals including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police also recovered seven pistols, one rifle, one repeater, 1.710 kilograms of charas and 91 litres of liquor from them.

