9 POs among 27 arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : The police arrested 27 alleged criminals including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the police also recovered seven pistols, one rifle, one repeater, 1.710 kilograms of charas and 91 litres of liquor from them.