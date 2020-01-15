9 POs arrested, weapons rerecorded seized in Sargodha

District police have arrested nine (9) proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :District police have arrested nine (9) proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that on the direction of RPO Sargodha; police teams of Bhalwal, Jauhrabad and Khushab have conducted raids with their limits and arrested 9 proclaimed offenders and recovered 4 pistols 30 bore and 2 Rifle from them.

The proclaimed offenders were involved in murder, robberies and theft cases and wanted to the said police station.

They were: Muhammad Abbas and Tajammal Abbas s/o Muhammad Arshed, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Adnan, Fida Hussain, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Masood and Muhammad Imran.