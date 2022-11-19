9 POs, bike lifter arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested ten accused including nine proclaimed offenders (POs) and a bike lifter and recovered four bikes.

Police said that teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 9 POs wanted in various crimes.

They were-Hassan, Gulzar, Atif, Ismail, Bilal, Musa and others.

Meanwhile, SHO Urban Area police station Azar Iqbal along with his team arresteda bike lifter Usman and recovered four bikes from him.

Further investigation was under way, said police.