9 POs Nabbed In Last Tend Days

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have launched crackdown against proclaimed offenders and apprehend nine POs during last ten days.

According to police sources, police teams led by SHO Qureshi police station Zahid Mahmood Leghari had conducted raids at various areas of Punjab and nabbed nine POs including two dangerous criminals which were involved in murder, dacoity and other crimes.

The POs included Naeem, Kalu, Khair Muhammad, Mushtaq, Hussnain, Irshad, Jaffer, Meerum and Sabir.

Leghari said that crime ratio would be decreased due to arrest of the POs.

Your Thoughts and Comments

