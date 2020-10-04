UrduPoint.com
9 Power Pilferers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught nine more persons involved in electricity theft. Police source said on Sunday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including Sahiwal, Nawab Pur, Chak 90 NB and caught red handed another nine people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as : Fiyaz,Muhammad Sarwar, Attique-ul-Rehman, Muhammad Rizwan, Shoukat, Nauman and others. On thereports of FESCO authorities' police have registered separate cases.

