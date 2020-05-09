UrduPoint.com
9 Power Pilferers Booked In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

9 power pilferers booked in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught nine people involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught nine people involved in electricity theft.

Police source said on Saturday that FESCO Tack force conducted raids at different areas of Sargodha district including 10 ML, kot Raja, 95 NB, 33 NB and red handed caught another 9 people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were: Ali Muhammad, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Nawaz, Abdul Ghafar, Muazam Ali and others. on the reports of FESCO authorities' police have registered separate cases.

