9 Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

9 power pilferers booked in Sargodha

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force caught another nine people on power theft charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force caught another nine people on power theft charges.

Police source said on Friday that the Fesco teams conducted raids in Iqbal Colony, Muhammadi Colony, Chak 117/SB, Chak 122/SB and other areas and caught nine people red-handed stealing electricity from the main transmission lines.

Those arrested were: Khalid, Zahid, Javed, Hassan Shabbir, Abid and others. On the report of Fesco authorities, police have registered separate cases.

