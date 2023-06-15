9 prisoners released from jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as nine prisoners were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on submission of their personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as nine prisoners were released from Central Jail Faisalabad on submission of their personal surety bonds.

Additional District and Session Judge Raja Shahid Zameer along with Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate Raja Ali Raza visited the Central Jail Faisalabad and ordered for releasing the nine prisoners from the prison on submission of surety bonds as they were involved in cases of petty nature, said a spokesman for Prisons Department here on Thursday.

Later, the ADSJ also inspected various sections of the prison including jail hospital, kitchen, barracks and cells and reviewed the facilities provided to the jail birds.