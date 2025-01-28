9 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Search Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan, the district police on Tuesday arrested 20 outlaws including 9 proclaimed offenders in search operations.
The police spokesman said the police also recovered hashish 4 Kgs, liquor 145 liters, 3 guns and one pistol from the possessions of the arrested outlaws.
During search operations, the police teams checked 210 houses, 368 persons and criminal records of 243 persons, he added.
The spokesman said the search operation was aimed to maintain law and order in the district.
APP/mfn/378
Recent Stories
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2025
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
More Stories From Pakistan
-
9 proclaimed offenders arrested in search operations9 minutes ago
-
PPP condemns employee removal bill in KPPA29 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on 'Reviving Transpersonal Psychology through Decolonial Lens of Islamic Psychology ..29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 300 kites, string rolls29 minutes ago
-
CPO to hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ on Wednesday to address grievances of citizens29 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 19 kg drugs in 4 operations39 minutes ago
-
AIOU creates enabling environment for int'l students: VC49 minutes ago
-
Grim human rights statistics expose India’s normalcy mantra in IIOJK post-201949 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle, other valuables snatched from two persons49 minutes ago
-
Wildlife officers visits Togh Mangara Park to review facilities1 hour ago
-
Chairperson, CMSMD briefed about law, order situation in city1 hour ago
-
Snowfall Predicted in IIOJK from Jan, 29: Kashmir weather to remain erratic until Feb, 51 hour ago