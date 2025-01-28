9 proclaimed offenders arrested in search operations

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Isa Khan, the district police on Tuesday arrested 20 outlaws including 9 proclaimed offenders in search operations.

The police spokesman said the police also recovered hashish 4 Kgs, liquor 145 liters, 3 guns and one pistol from the possessions of the arrested outlaws.

During search operations, the police teams checked 210 houses, 368 persons and criminal records of 243 persons, he added.

The spokesman said the search operation was aimed to maintain law and order in the district.

