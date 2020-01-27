9 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum Monday imposed Rs 19,700 fine on nine shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering.

He checked prices of daily-use items in various localities including Gulistan Colony, Sargodha Road, Bawa Chak, Ghazi Abad, Garden Mohallah, etc. and found shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.