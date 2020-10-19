9 profiteers fined in Jaranwala

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen imposed Rs 23,000 fine on nine shopkeepers on charges of profiteering on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Zainul Abideen imposed Rs 23,000 fine on nine shopkeepers on charges of profiteering on Monday.

According to a spokesman for the local administration, the AC checked prices of daily-use items at 200 shops in different markets, found some shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhumra Dr Zunaira Aftab also imposed Rs 18,500 fine on various profiteers while checking rates of daily-use commodities. She also sealed a Tandoor on sheer violation of the law in Chak Jhumra on Monday.