9 Relief Camps Set Up In Bahawalpur, No Risk Of Flood In District: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Monday said that 9 flood relief camps have been established in the Bahawalpur district to deal with any flood situation

Rescue-1122 staff has been deployed and machinery provided at flood relief camps.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that flood relief camps have been established at Patan Mangwani, Basti Lala Dera, Mari Qasim Shah, Jalalabad Sama Satta, Jhalanwali, Bet Shukarani, Boharwali, Pulah Mari and Israni (Kud Mahar) around Sutlej river bank.

He further informed that there is a capacity of 0.3 million cusecs of water in Head Islam Hasilpur. At present 18695 cusecs of water was passing through Head Islam. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that currently there is no risk of flood in Bahawalpur district. The district administration has completed the safety measures to deal with any untoward situation.

