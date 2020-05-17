(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::Police have arrested nine shopkeepers on the violation of government instructions regarding lock down in various parts of the district during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police arrested three shopkeepers Abdul Hafeez, Amir and Hassan from GTS Chowk, Rizwan from Madina town and five shopkeepers Ahmad, Shakeel, etc.

from Chak No.9-RB. Separate cases have been registered against them.

Meanwhile, the police on the complaint of food department official also arrested aChakki owner Shafiq from main road Samanabad on the charge of stocking wheat bags