9 Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

9 shopkeepers booked over profiteering

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police registered cases against nine shopkeepers for selling food items at excessive rates.

According to a spokesperson, the district police conducted raids on the report of special magistrates and found 12 shopkeepers -- Muhammad Akhtar, Azam Khan, Qasim Raza, Muhammad Jamil, Zulfiqar, Mansha, Aqib, Amaan and Karamat Ali -- selling substandard meat, chicken, milk, yogurt and other food items at exorbitant rates.

The police registered cases against them.

