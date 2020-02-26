9 shopkeepers fined on inflation, overcharging in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zarmeena Wazir Wednesday fined 9 shopkeepers on overcharging and not displaying price lists.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar; during drive against price hike, selling sub- standard necessities of life and not displaying price lists at shops the AC Zarmeena has separately conducted raids at a market situated at Vadhi Adda Tehsil Shahpur and other places and imposed collective fines to 9 shopkeepers Rs. 36,000 over inflation.