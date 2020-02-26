UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

9 Shopkeepers Fined On Inflation, Overcharging In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

9 shopkeepers fined on inflation, overcharging in Sargodha

Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zarmeena Wazir Wednesday fined 9 shopkeepers on overcharging and not displaying price lists

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zarmeena Wazir Wednesday fined 9 shopkeepers on overcharging and not displaying price lists.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar; during drive against price hike, selling sub- standard necessities of life and not displaying price lists at shops the AC Zarmeena has separately conducted raids at a market situated at Vadhi Adda Tehsil Shahpur and other places and imposed collective fines to 9 shopkeepers Rs. 36,000 over inflation.

Related Topics

Sargodha Price Shahpur Market

Recent Stories

German court scraps ban on professional assisted s ..

2 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

18 minutes ago

Murray admits he may need further operation

30 seconds ago

Coronavirus concerning but no reason for 'panic': ..

31 seconds ago

Pakistan Pays Russia $93.5Mln to Settle Decades-Ol ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.