9 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 13,200 on nine shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.

Spokesman of local administration said that the price control magistrate along with his team conducted surprise checking of various shops and stalls and found 9 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, the magistrate imposed fine and warned them that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.