9 shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) District administration arrested 9 shopkeepers on violation of price control list and fined Rs35000 to hotel owners on poor cleansing during operation in Quetta on Friday.

On Special directive of Chairman District Price Control Committee, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt(R) Saad Bin Asad, took action against violation of Price Control Committee are ongoing in Quetta city.

In this regard, 76 shops and hotels of the city were inspected on which 9 shopkeepers were arrested, 13 shopkeepers and hotel owners were fined Rs35,000.

According to details, operations were carried out against hotels and wholesalers in different areas of Quetta city under the supervision of district administration Quetta.

Assistant Commissioner Saryab Maria Shamoon and Director Metropolitan Corporation inspected various hotels and restaurants located at Airport Road.

On this occasion, prices, hygiene and cleanliness were reviewed in hotels and restaurants and various hotel owners imposed fines for violating hygiene rules and not taking care of cleanliness and issued them a stern warning for the future by the district administration.

Along with this, Magistrate Saryab took actions against the wholesalers and mini petrol pump owners under the Price Control Committee in Hazarganj Quetta.

Meanwhile, while taking action against chicken and mutton shops and mini petrol pumps, 6 shopkeepers were arrested. On this occasion, prices at shops and gauges at petrol pumps were reviewed during operation by Magistrate Saryab.