9 Shopkeepers Netted For Overcharging Prices Of Edibles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Mar, 2025) The local authorities here on Tuesday rounded up at least nine profiteers for overcharging the prices of food items against fixed by the District Administration during the holy month of Ramazan .
Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain Khan and Tehsildar Chaudhry Imran Yusuf led raiding team arrested 9 wholesalers during surprise checking of the prices of commodities of daily use and sealed one shop besides imposing fine for Rs 31,500 on the violators.
The raiding team checked the quality of items at other grocery shops including mutton, beef and chicken shops.
APP/ahr/378
