9 shops, 2 restaurants sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed 9 shops, 2 restaurants and imposed fine of Rs 34,000 on violations of corona SOPs.

According to official sources, the teams supervised by the Assistant Commissioner sealed 1528 shoppingmalls, plazas, restaurants, marriage halls, private schools and offices besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.4 millionon SOPs violators during the last 51 days in the district.